After the release (Japanese only so far) of Yo-kai Watch 4 ++, now it’s time for Yo-kai Watch Jam: Yo-kai Academy Y, a new direction in the spirit creatures franchise that features new protagonists who are capable of becoming Yo-kai. Although a month ago we were able to know the first details of this title, which aims to modify many of the bases that we had already seen in the previous titles, now we have known some more characteristics, closely linked to the development of the story that will closely follow the life of the students of this gigantic academy.

Yo-kai Watch Jam: Yo-kai Academy Y will modify the course of its history according to the actions of the players

The latest issue of the Japanese magazine CoroCoro Comic is the medium through which it has been revealed that Yo-kai Watch Jam: Yo-kai Academy Y – Waiwai Gakuen Seikatsu will have a system that will make history and other events vary their course depending on the actions of the players. Thus, we can focus on specific actions such as gaining popularity among the girls or becoming the leader of the school gang (in addition to others), and all this will make the reactions of the characters around us completely different. In addition, other elements that modify the course of what happened will be the events that we can complete or the combats in which we participate. An academic life in which we will have to “fight” to make our way!

See also

In this way, while in the West we are still waiting for a confirmation for Yo-kai Watch 4 ++, in Japan they are already preparing to receive Yo-kai Watch Jam: Yo-kai Academy this same summer (if there is no delay, since This is something that has been happening for a long time with all the titles of LEVEL-5). And you, do you want to know more details of this next installment that has totally new protagonists who have the ability to become Yo-kai?

Via

Related