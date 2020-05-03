The 20-year-old rapper Jamell Maurice Demons, artistically known as YNW Melly, has tested positive for the coronavirus test he was undergoing while on remand at a Broward County penitentiary in Florida. The artist, who is accused of double homicide for an event that occurred in 2018He was arrested early last year and has been incarcerated since then pending trial.

In a statement published on his official Twitter account, it is confirmed that the rapper has contracted the disease and that due to this, His representatives will petition the court for a petition to grant him a restricted freedom regime. with the hope that “it can be better cared for given the lack of preparation of any prison to treat the new virus.” Beyond transferring YNW’s wishes to recover soon, The note does not specify the specific state of health of the singer.

On the other hand, in statements to People magazine, the artist’s lawyer has assured that United States prisons and correctional facilities “are creating extremely dangerous situations by failing to provide prisoners with neither hand sanitizers nor an adequate hygiene system”. The parole motion has been filed with the court earlier this morning.

YNW Melly faces the possibility of being sentenced to death if he is ultimately found guilty at trial. The Florida state attorney’s office announced in April last year its decision to ask for the rapper’s death sentence, as he had evidence that The young man had murdered his friends Anthony Williams, 21, and Christopher Thomas Jr., 19, for financial gain. YNW had allegedly tried to cover up the crimes with the help of another man, Cortlen Henry, by pretending that the victims had died after being shot from a car.

The rapper, who collaborated with Kanye West on the song ‘Mixed Personalities’ and had released his first studio album last year, he pleaded not guilty in court to all charges. Before turning himself in to the police, he actually wrote the following message on Instagram: “A couple of months ago, I lost my two brothers to violence and now the system wants to find justice. Sadly, many rumors and lies are being told. But don’t worry, God is with me. “