Ylies Djiroun returns against Sam Patterson in pivotal lightweight fight at BRAVE CF 51

Two of the most exciting European fighters on the list of BRAVE Combat Federation collide on June 4, as the organization of MMA fastest growing in the world announced that Ylies Djiroun will face Sam patterson in what promises to be a very important fight for the future of the division.

They are scheduled to meet at BRAVE CF 51: The Future Is Here, which will be carried out in association with Rukh Sports Management.

Fresh off a monumental victory in his promotional debut, the Franco-Algerian Ylies Djiroun He will be looking to go undefeated after two fights and position himself as one of the best lightweight in the organization.

“Broly” came with high expectations on his shoulder when the 18-6 fighter submitted to Abdul-Rakhman Makhazhiev at the main event of BRAVE CF 48.

Now he will have a different test in front of him with Sam patterson. “The future”, one of the tallest athletes in the lightweight division worldwide (6’3 tall), is coming off a career-defining victory.

On BRAVE CF 41, knocked out the experienced forward Felipe Silva in the first round in a fight that many predicted would be a war.

Prior to Felipe, Patterson won another great victory by beating Cyan cowley en route to a third round completion victory in BRAVE CF 33.

After traveling to Jordan, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia for fights, Sam will make its European debut in Belarus.

BRAVE CF 51 will take place in the Falcon Club, on Minsk, Belarus, June 4. The first historical show of BRAVE CF in the country will be headlined by another great lightweight fight with the former world champion Lucas «Mineiro» Martins facing Marcel Grabinski.

In the co-feature event, the Belarusian hero Denis Maher makes his long-awaited promotional debut against the Greek striker Giannis Bachar.

Confirmed bouts for BRAVE CF 51:

Light weight: Lucas Martins vs Marcel Grabinski

Super welterweight: Denis Maher vs Giannis Bachar

Light weight: Ylies Djiroun vs Giannis Bachar