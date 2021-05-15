Ylenia Padilla reveals why she left Telecinco

Many months ago Ylenia padilla He has stopped appearing in the Telecinco programs in which he collaborated, such as Viva la vida or Sálvame, an absence that her followers on social networks have also noticed during all this time and that the former GH Duo contestant has wanted answer via Instagram Stories.

Last Wednesday, Padilla, who rose to fame after the reality show Gandía Shore, published a series of videos in his Stories, which he later deleted, in which he explained why had he quit his job on television. Currently, Ylenia Padilla is a collaborator on the radio program yu Don’t miss anything, on Europa FM.

“I left the TV because I am a free woman who makes his own decisions. I have the ability to do it, “said the former Mediaset collaborator.

“Criminals can be taken seriously as professionals, but a free, funny, independent and witty woman, no “, has reproached Padilla.

He has also expressed his anger with some media: “A lot of national newspapers in our country, the junk journalism that we have, he starts posting tabloid shit about me and I have to bear it. People who call themselves journalists are no longer from the heart. You imagine my cell phone to burst of rock worrying about me because of the fucking shits that you publish. What are your sources? Who have you called to investigate on the subject? You are trash, trash journalism, “he said.

Regarding her work at yu Don’t miss anything, Ylenia has assured that she began to collaborate, “apart from because I have an excellent relationship with them, to shut up misogynistic journalists that you write shit about me, “he said.

Finally, the collaborator has addressed her followers on networks: “Maybe you don’t understand anything, but I need to relieve because I’m tired of being treated like an asshole and not being valued. I know what I’m worth “, has settled.

This week, Ylenia has spoken in her section Yu’s Office about her aesthetic touch-ups after removing the silicone that had been put on the lips.

The collaborator has recounted the bad experience she had as a result of her lip augmentation and has been honest with the listeners of the program: “You may have taken off a complex, but you have put on others that perhaps you did not have,” she has been sincere.

“My problem is that the products were very old, they encapsulate with your own lip and make you balls. Now there are more modern products, “he explained. In this sense, Ylenia has advised all those who want to get an aesthetic touch-up that”go to a good professional and put on a good product that will not bring you consequences later. “