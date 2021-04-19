Yisus Díaz talks about his triumph in ‘Look Who Baila All Stars’, and faces criticism

Yisus Diaz, within 24 hours, talks about his triumph in ‘Look Who Dances All Stars’ 2021, and with courage, face criticism, strong messages on social networks and He responds to those who claim that his award was fingered and even speak of ‘fraud’.

The chef of ‘Despierta América’ won the coveted first place last night in ‘Mira Quien Baila All Stars’ 2021. He had promised it to his mother, who passed away shortly before starting the Univision dance competition, she wanted to see him dance and win and you met.

At hours of that great night, Yisus confessed with us and talked about everything: lthe competition, his growth, the criticism, the comments on social networks, and even the kiss that he almost gave with his dancer in the last dance!

Chef Yisus Díaz wins ‘Look Who Baila All Stars’. Photo: Univision

-What do you feel a day after winning?

Yisus Díaz: It was something totally dedicated to my motherAnd I think that having learned so much in this process has a lot to do with that, that motivation, that inspiration, it is a combination of happiness with achievements, I feel very good.

-How was that moment when the presenters said: “The winner is Chef Yisus”?

Yisus Díaz: I had never experienced, from the little that I remember of that moment, is that I was there tightly and tightly with Aleyda, We were both there as a finalist and I asked her: “What is being done at this moment?”, because she had already gone through this in ‘Nuestra Belleza Latina’, had been in the Miss Puerto Rico pageant … They are very crazy nerves, it is how it stretches, one knows that it is like 5 minutes or maximum 2 minutes between they wait, between opening the envelope, that takes forever, But when they say your name, it’s like, wow it’s incredible… Every time you get closer to the final, I can’t tell you that you can’t imagine, that you dream of winning everything, but still when you hear your name it is a very special feeling.

Chef Yisus with his mother and one of his daughters. Photo: Chef Yisus

-What was the first thing you thought, at that moment?

Yisus Díaz: In my mom, I always felt her very close, always, and to achieve it, that I know that she wanted it and that I wanted it so much, it was like we “won”… I thought of her and felt that we were celebrating together.

-This debut was something different for you, it was a roller coaster of emotions, because since they tell you that you are going to dance, it becomes your mother’s dream, in addition to your dream, then she falls ill, in an unexpected way pass away and all that joy turned into something else, what did it become and how did you do it?

Yisus Díaz: It becomes a therapy, it becomes a way to fill a void, and I think that’s what makes it so special at all times, it was a way of draining, of turning like an omelette, it was a way to change something so painful that it was happening to something of great happiness… From the moment they invite me to tell my mother who was still alive, one sees it as an opportunity to grow, for other people to see you, an opportunity for you to show yourself in a different way outside of the kitchen . But then what happens with my mother and I feel that support, that I feel all that company of all those beautiful people that I wrap myself around. It was magical because it was also a way to please my mom and to show my close family, let’s say my brothers and my dad that there was a way to heal that pain, if there was a way to feel not so bad, doing something that kept you going.

Chef Yisus in ‘Look Who Dances All Stars’. Photo: Univision

-You always talked about your mother accompanying you on the track, did you really feel her presence?

Yisus Díaz: I always, always felt it … I did not have the opportunity to dance with my mother in life, due to the difference in ages, because I came to the United States as a teenager, because our opportunities at family parties were shortened, for many reasons, perhaps even because of being an introvert and not being such a dancer as a child, as a teenager, pI should have the opportunity to do it now and feel it so close, and enjoying it was wonderful.

-There was an evolution in you, the first dance you lacked how to let go, suddenly we saw you moving your shoulders and waist, and in the last gala you were almost kissing your partner!

Yisus Díaz: You let go, you gain much more confidence with the team, you feel like that connection, that chemistry and even though they are different dancers, on many occasions with some you dance more than others, from seeing them for so many hours, so often in those days , and that gives you the confidence that you will develop … I had to show how much they criticized me during the season and among that was the performance, how to personify the dance more and then we went with everything, we left with everything we needed. If it was a sexy dance then it had to be made sexy, if it was an imposing and strong dance then it had to be done too, and yesWith things that are given as in acting, a dance requires a lot of that, to make it feel, for people to really understand itSo, well, it was part of that rumba and it happened.

– Was it something planned or did it arise at the time?

Yisus Díaz: It arose at the time because always in rehearsals, even with a mask, there were frictions, closeness and when finally one last step of what was the choreography, and that final dance and without a mask well obviously one realizes that it is close enough and there are those frictions, but it was not so plannedIt was always part of the choreography, it happened at the moment, when it had to happen.

-What happened at home?

Yisus Díaz: Nothing because even Juliana, my wife had seen the rehearsals and knew they were very sexy dancesI knew that it was a dance quite exposed to acting, there was no problem at all, rather there was pride and joy that it was given as it had to be given.

-Sometimes people in the networks are very harsh, very critical and many said that you were a favorite, that you were already fingered to win, that you did not dance so much, how did that affect you, did it bother you, did it hurt you unfair?

Yisus Díaz: Obviously to one if you paste a bit certain comments, but I was prepared for that…. I know that reality shows are like that, in fact this one I think is one of the least strong, if you compare it with ‘Nuestra Belleza Latina’ or with something a little more rude, where there is more competition, in this case for having been all the participants of the chain, knowing each other quite a lot, there was incredible support, and what we did was rather understand each other more, get to know each other more, we knew that we all had something outside of the dance, that dancing is not our thing, we had our family, our work … It was very physically demanding, everything that came after that between comments on social networks and those external things did not affect us because we were already very solid let’s say in the competition and we knew they would come.

-Are you proud of yourself?

Yisus Díaz: Much, if this competition gave me something, it is to have been able to win it, It’s like an injection of pride, an injection of self-esteem, an injection of knowing that can be learned anything.

-You won, you know how to dance, we watch you cook, now what’s next?

Yisus Díaz: I’m also happy because finishing ‘Look Who Dances’ we are starting to record a national campaign as a pretty big brand.

-About what?

Yisus Díaz: Is a drink always hooked on cookingIt is for a year, it is something that had not been given to me, but I think it is also a product of this exhibition, of various things, of the work that has been done, that is what is coming and hopefully it is the beginning of several things like that, that we can go nationally to show a little of the work, of the work we do both in the show, as well as the work we do at home on social networks.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW WITH CHEF YISUS IN VIDEO: