Recently in an interview with the site PolskiGameDev, a group of developers of Techland, who seem to have decided to remain anonymous, reported the chaotic situation in the study, an atmosphere of dispute and toxicity that has led to their next game, Dying Light 2, you are headed for disaster.

“Dying Light 2 is an absolute disaster. The playable and narrative direction, the fundamental mechanics, everything constantly changes. Morale is low because they (bosses) have absolutely no idea what he is doing,” is one of the developer claims.

As it turns out that this problem comes from the confrontation they have Chris Avellone, screenwriter hired for the game, and Adrian ‘’ Pyza ’’ Ciszewski, creative director. In this sense, the big problem comes from specific situations that have made the chaos general. Naturally, if the leadership, the head of everything, fails to find a direction, the problems will grow.

For example, the developers claim that if you ask someone about lighting or design, they will tell you that the game is in optimal condition. But from the script or development perspective, it is a real disaster: ‘’ … the problem is in the details: the game is buried, the most basic part of it does not stop changing. […] We are a year away from the premiere and we do not have a mechanical loop in which, of course, there would be bugs, but that at least would have a gameplay that would work. “

Qualifying it as the stone in the shoe, ‘’Pyza’’ Is called ‘’ the evangelist ’’, because where the project and the people go indoctrinate, as if it were their work to transform it in their own way, with it always at the forefront, in defense. They rate him as a guy worker and controllerAlthough he did many good things for the company, such as the production of Dead island or Dying Light As a marketing specialist, creative work is something else. ‘’ I heard him scolding the people who produced Dead Island calling them idiots. Even when there was no crunch, he would call people at 9-10 PM because he is workaholic and demands it of others. “

Based on these strong statements, Ola Sondej, developer of Techland, denied it through his account Twitter. ” … the development of Dying Light 2 is going forward, the game is in good shape (and in good hands), so don’t worry. Is coming”.

While I have your attention, development of Dying Light 2 is moving forward, the game’s in good shape (and in good hands), so worry not. It IS coming. – Ola Sondej (@olasondej) May 6, 2020

