The girdle saleswoman shared a video in which she appears dressed in a tight black bodysuit and a fuchsia sarong, as she climbs one foot up a ladder and tries to imitate the iva Bronx Diva ’, Jennifer Lopez.

In the short recording, Calderón removes the accessory and unleashes an avalanche of ridicule when pretends to move like ‘J Lo’ in his Super Bowl presentation, stage that he shared with Shakira, J Balvin and Bad Bunny.

“Poor woman, her heel grew instead of her buttocks”, “her buttock is upside down or it’s my idea”, “And worse things will come, says the Bible. What it does not say is that the protagonist is Yina Calderón “,” the surgeon hates her and the dentist does not say “,” do not continue to make a fool of yourself, Wendy Sulca “,” how can I watch a video? “Were some of the comments that left followers on the Instagram account of ‘Ojo Vallenato’, who shared said video.

During this quarantine, Yina Calderón has given much to talk about, because she has not only fought in Repeated occasions with the former participant of ‘Protagonistas de novela’, Manuela Gómez, but also reiterated that the singer Giovanny Ayala did have sex with her, and later denied her.

Next, the curious dance of Yina Calderón trying to be ‘J Lo’, published on Instagram by the user @culentretention, and reactions from her fans:

Instagram

