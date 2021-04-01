Yields on US Treasuries rise on Biden’s infrastructure plan

By Kate Duguid

NEW YORK, Mar 31 (Reuters) – U.S. government bond yields rose on Wednesday shortly before President Joe Biden unveiled a multi-billion dollar infrastructure plan.

* Biden will propose a $ 2 trillion package to invest in traditional projects like roads and bridges along with fighting climate change and a boost in services like elder care. The total would grow to a combined $ 4 trillion once it implements the second part of its economic plan in April.

* The additional prospect of economic expansion supported by the plan helped boost returns. Bets that the economy will grow significantly this year as coronavirus vaccines are rolled out underpinned returns in the quarter. So has the largest offer of public debt, issued to finance previous aid.

* Yield on benchmark 10-year debt rose more than 80 basis points in the first quarter, returning to pre-pandemic levels, the largest quarterly increase since late 2016.

* With the Federal Reserve firmly committed to near zero interest rates, the two-year return has remained nearly anchored, causing the yield curve to reach its highest level since 2015.

* Demand for longer-term debt at the end of the quarter from traders rebalancing their portfolios would normally have depressed returns, but this did not happen.

* “Demand for rebalancing and turnover failed to offset the positive sentiment associated with the potential for President Biden’s infrastructure agenda to further contribute to recovery prospects,” wrote Ian Lyngen, head of US rates strategy for BMO Capital Markets.

* The main drivers driving yields higher (expectations of higher growth and inflation, higher supply of Treasuries) are likely to continue into the next quarter, according to analysts.

* “If the economy continues to show that it is gaining momentum and inflation picks up, with all this money in the system, I think we should head to higher rates,” said Justin Lederer, Treasury analyst and trader at Cantor Fitzgerald.

(Reporting by Kate Duguid, Edited in Spanish by Rodrigo Charme)