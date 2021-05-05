Yields on US Treasuries fall but remain in narrow range

By Karen Pierog

CHICAGO (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury yields were down from previous highs on Wednesday, following the announcement of next quarter’s government auctions and data that showed significant growth in private employment in April, although the market did not look surprised. by the figures.

* 10-year Treasury yields, which hit a session high of 1.626%, later traded down less than one basis point, to 1.5996%, falling below the 14-month high of 1.776 % that reached on March 30.

* The return of the 2-year benchmark debt, which normally moves in line with interest rate expectations, operated with a rise of less than one basis point, at 0.1645%.

* Tony Rodriguez, head of fixed income strategy at Nuveen, said government bonds “are definitely going through a period of low volatility.”

* In its quarterly refinancing announcement, the U.S. Treasury said it will keep its bond and note issues stable, with sales of $ 58 billion in three-year bonds, $ 41 billion in 10-year debt, and $ 27 billion in debt. dollars in 30-year paper next week.

* He added that he could take certain extraordinary measures if Congress does not raise or suspend the federal debt limit in a timely manner and that he expects to have a cash balance of about $ 450 billion when the debt limit suspension expires on July 31. .

* Among the economic data, private payrolls in the United States grew by 742,000 positions last month, according to the national report of the firm ADP released on Wednesday. March data was revised up to indicate that 565,000 jobs were added, instead of the 517,000 initially reported.

* Economists polled by Reuters had predicted that the private sector would create 800,000 jobs in April.

(Reporting by Karen Pierog. Edited in Spanish by Marion Giraldo)