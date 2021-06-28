Yields on US Treasuries fall ahead of employment data

By Karen Pierog

CHICAGO, Jun 28 (.) – US Treasury yields fell on Monday as the market waited for the release of June employment figures for the country this week to gauge the strength of the US economic recovery. coronavirus pandemic.

* The 10-year paper return fell 4.8 basis points to 1.4884% after last week posting its biggest weekly gain since March.

* George Goncalves of MUFG argued that with the benchmark yield above 1.5%, investors were making opportunity purchases as the market waited to see how strong employment was in June.

* “If we have the numbers that we were supposed to get (it didn’t happen in the second quarter) but we will get them in the third and fourth quarters, then rates will continue to rise because that gives the window for a reduction of the stimulus to be applied” said the strategist about a possible reduction of the monthly bond purchases made by the Federal Reserve for 120,000 million dollars.

* Nonfarm payrolls are expected to have risen 690,000 in June, after growing 559,000 in May, according to a . poll of economists. The unemployment rate is expected to have fallen to 5.7%, from 5.8% in May.

* The 2-year yield on paper was down 1.2 basis points at 0.2582%.

* The yield curve for the 2- and 10-year bonds was 2.41 basis points flatter at 123.02 basis points.

* The yield curve that measures the gap between the yields of 5-year and 30-year paper fell 1.46 basis points to 121 basis points.

