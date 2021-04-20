Yields on US bonds operate in narrow range as investors await more economic data

By Ross Kerber

Apr 20 (Reuters) – Investors were trading in a narrow range for US Treasury yields on Tuesday, waiting for more data to be released on the state of the economy.

* The return on benchmark 10-year Treasury debt rose less than one basis point, to 1.603%, in morning deals.

* “Bonds remain on hold, 10-year yields are close to 1.60% because the absence of economic data this week leaves the US market moving in a mixed fashion, in anticipation of the next round of macro events,” said Ian Lyngen, chief operating officer of BMO Capital Markets, in a note sent to clients.

* The trend was in contrast to the streak of volatility that brought the benchmark bond yield to a multi-week low of 1.528% on April 15. Among the next important events for the market is the auction for 24,000 million dollars in 20-year debt that the Treasury will carry out on Wednesday.

* Euro zone debt yields continued to rise on Tuesday, but the increases were contained by a liquidation that occurred the previous day, in a week in which the result of the European Central Bank meeting is expected.

* A closely observed segment of the Treasury paper yield curve indicated that the spread between 2 and 10-year debt yields – considered an indicator of economic expectations – stood at 144 basis points, one basis point lower than Monday’s level.

* The return on the government’s 2-year paper, which normally moves in line with interest rate expectations, was unchanged at 0.1613%.

(Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston. Edited in Spanish by Marion Giraldo)