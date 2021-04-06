Yield of second corn crop in Brazil could decline after soy delay: Agroconsult

By Ana Mano

SAO PAULO, Apr 6 (Reuters) – Second crop maize yield in Brazil is expected to fall 3.6% this year as most producers were pushed to plant the cereal outside the ideal weather window after delays in the soybean harvest, according to a presentation on Tuesday by consulting firm Agroconsult.

If the projection is confirmed, the producers of the second corn planting will harvest an average of 91.6 bags of 60 kilos per hectare in 2021, said Agroconsult.

In Brazil’s largest grain-producing state, Mato Grosso, for example, 38% of second-crop corn fields were planted “in a high-risk weather window,” according to Agroconsult observers, who returned from a tour. of crops by key regions that started in February.

André Pessoa, director and partner of Agroconsult, said that the attractive prices drove an increase in the acreage of the second corn planting in Brazil, and led producers to take more risks by planting outside the ideal climatic window.

However, he said that if the rains are delayed in the Central West or if the frosts come too early in states like Paraná, the yields and overall production of Brazil’s second-seeded corn will fall.

In Agroconsult’s baseline scenario, Brazil’s second crop corn production is expected to grow 3.5% to 78.3 million tons in 2021, driven by a 7.3% growth in planted area.

Meanwhile, Brazilian farmers will harvest a record volume of soybeans despite weather difficulties during the 2020/2021 season, Agroconsult noted. It also increased its projection for Brazilian soy exports to 85 million tons for the year.

It is estimated that farmers will harvest a record 137.1 million tons of the oilseed this season, representing an increase of 8.5% over the previous season, according to the consultancy.

