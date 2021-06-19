Yield curve in the US flattens due to a more active Fed in the face of inflation

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Jun 18 (.) – Yields on long-term US Treasury debt fell on Friday and the yield curve sloped steeply, on bets by market players that the Fed will act sooner rather than later to contain inflationary pressures should they persist.

* The Fed surprised markets on Wednesday when it said authorities forecast two interest rate hikes in 2023.

* The statement raised yields on the two- and five-year papers, the most sensitive to rate changes, but returns on long-term debt have fallen since.

* Analysts say that many investors are undoing trades that were betting on higher inflation, after the central bank indicated that it will not allow price pressures to rise as much as some feared.

* “It seems as if the market has changed its view that the Fed is going to let inflation run wild, to that the Fed is basically going to kill inflation in the crib,” said Gennadiy Goldberg, interest rate strategist at TD Securities, who added that “the truth is probably somewhere in the middle.”

* “They’re trying to tighten their grip on the story. I don’t think they want the story to be that the Fed is behind the inflation curve,” Goldberg said.

* Yields rose on Friday after St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank Chairman James Bullard stated that he believes rate hikes will begin next year as inflation rises faster than expected.

* The two-year paper return advanced to 0.2581%, the highest since April 2020, while the five-year security yield fell to 0.8779%, after reaching 0.962% its highest level since April 5 of April.

* The 10-year benchmark notes offered a return of 1,445%.

* The yield curve continued to flatten after Bullard’s comments. The curve between 5- and 30-year bonds flattened to 111 basis points on Thursday, a low since September.

* Analysts say that the movement is being exaggerated by investors who are undoing trades that had bet on an increase in the slope of the curve.

* The yield curve between 2- and 10-year notes flattened to 122 basis points on Friday, the lowest spread since February.

