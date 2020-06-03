The eyes of the entire world are in the United States. In the wake of the murder of George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis police, a new revolution has broken out that demands the same thing that the black community has called for for centuries: justice, respect and change. Today on Black Out Tuesday, rapper YG released a protest song called “FTP (Fuck the Police)” to support the Black Lives Matter movement.

Since the movement started on May 25, many songs have started playing to give it a more powerful voice. It all started when an anonymous group of hackers known as Anonymous managed to circumvent the security of the Chicago Police Department and put the protest song “Fuck Tha Police” by N.W.A on all their communication systems.

On the other hand, in “This is America” by Childish Gambino it is becoming the new anthem of Black Lives Matter. This song has been adopted for its powerful message of protest: the systematic death of black people at the hands of racism and the police.

“This is America” ​​Becomes Black Lives Matter’s TikTok Anthem

Now YG joins with one more hymn to continue raising his voice. The rapper made the announcement of his release on his Instagram account, adding that his Los Angeles show would be canceled due to security concerns.

At the bottom of the ad YG wrote: “I am not trying to get any of my people hurt or shot, so I will cancel the date. It’s wrong, but I’m going to come back bigger and better. I’m teaming up with Black Lives Matter and we’ll do this shit the right way. For the people, for the city and for all the artists who want to go out and participate ”.

Along with the announcement, he also said that the song would come through his YouTube channel since his Interscope label is on strike called Black Out Tuesday. This strike brought together dozens of labels to have a day without music in support of Black Lives Matter.

“FTP (Fuck the Police)” was produced by Swish and Larry J and is based on YG’s previous protest song with the late Nipsey Hussle, “FDT (Fuck Donald Trump)” released during the 2016 election. That song has also been heard at some George Floyd rallies in the past week.

