Yet another bout is removed from the UFC Vegas 33 undercard

The UFC Vegas 33 card suffered yet another casualty. The heavyweight fight between Chris Daukaus and Shamil Abdurakhimov he was removed for undisclosed reasons.

The withdrawal was confirmed by TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter this Monday night.

Warning

Per sources, Chris Daukaus and Shamil Abdurakhimov has been removed from Saturday’s card and will be rescheduled to an upcoming card TBD. – Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) July 27, 2021

This is the second time the match has been canceled. The first bout was scheduled to UFC Vegas 31, but the fight was canceled by a positive of COVID-19 in Abdurakhimov

Abdurakhimov, came with the intention of overcoming his defeat against Curtis blaydes in UFC 242. The defeat ended a three-win streak. Shamil is known for his strong striking, with 9 wins per KO / TKO. The Russian is active in the Octagon since 2015., with a record of 5-3.

Daukaus, was looking to extend his undefeated in the Octagon. The American has won all three of his bouts in the Octagon. In his last fight, he knocked out Alexey Oleynik in UFC Vegas 19. Chris is the brother of Kyle daukaus, and also stands out for its strong striking, with 10 wins for KO / TKO.

UFC Vegas 33 It will be held this Saturday in the UFC Apex of The Vegas, Nevada.

