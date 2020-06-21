Siberia’s temperature record is already the same as Miami’s. Meteorologists are puzzled: they did not expect to reach 38 degrees Celsius so far north until the year 2,100.

The alarm signals happen almost every day, but the politicians and the big companies that pollute the most look the other way. Yesterday, 38 degrees Celsius was reached in Verkhoyansk. in Siberia, in the middle of the Arctic Circle. A new record that grows every year.

The data has been published by CBS meteorologist Jeff Berardelli on Twitter, noting that it is a record in the area. To give you an idea, It is the same record temperature that Miami has reached in its entire history.

This map collects the anomalous temperatures that are being recorded in Siberia. In red and brown, areas between 5 and 12 degrees Celsius above average: most of the territory.

2019 was the hottest year in the history of Russia, and the data suggests that in 2020 the record will be broken again.

The meteorologists are puzzled and very concerned because according to their forecasts, it was not expected to reach 38 degrees in Siberia until the year 2,100. 80 years have gone by ….

And the consequences are already being experienced by Russia itself, with the recent great fires and the oil spill due to the thaw.

Thanks to more than 30 years of observations from NASA’s Earth Observatory, we can see with our own eyes how a glacier dies. And it’s heartbreaking.

The melting of the poles it can have irreversible consequences for the entire planet. Consequences that are perfectly known, from the flooding of coastal areas to the appearance of hurricanes and storms with devastating effects. Not to mention the mass extinction of animals and plants.

And meanwhile, all the climate summits have been a failure, and in the most powerful countries on Earth they send rulers who deny climate change, or have important commercial interests in the oil industry.