Jhosua Gibson, Sadaharu Oh, Julio Franco, Babe Ruth, Ted Williams, Ichiro and Shoelees Joe are part of a select group that by fortuitous or cursed circumstances did not play in the majors, or in the worst case avoided them from having unlimited records

When it comes to immeasurable records, Jhosua Gibson was a player who was never able to play in the majors, in part because of the racial barrier and later due to cancer that ended his life at age 35, months before Jackie Robinson debuted in the majors. Suspenders.

Gibson was called the black Babe Ruth. His massive home runs are estimated to have totaled more than 800 in the various leagues he played. MLB, due to its damn racial barrier, deprived itself of one of the greatest sluggers of all time.

Sadahura Oh spent his entire career in Japan. That bat warrior dispatched 868 home runs in the Japanese League. Three times he pitched it more than 50 times and in 13 seasons he shot more than 40 home runs. It would have been a privilege to measure his career in the big leagues.

The Black Sox scandal took one of the finest hitters in the business, Shoeless Joe Jackson, off the baseball stage. Third for life in batting average (.356), at 33 he had his last campaign, at the beginning of the live ball era, with an enviable average (.388). The numbers that El Descalzo could have put in five or six more years are not known.

Babe Ruth has undoubtedly been baseball’s greatest slugger. Two factors influenced his home runs to stay at 714: the dead ball and his first four years as a pitcher. With both elements against us, we imagine how many more home runs El Sultan would have given us.

Ted Williams, the last player to hit. 400 in one campaign, he spent three full seasons away due to his work as a war pilot in World War II. Years later he was in the Korean War, operating in 6 and 37 games in those two seasons. The wars deprived Willimas of countless records.

Ichiro Susuki and Julio Franco lost time outside the majors that make us think how far their records could be measured. Ichiro (3,089 hits), played nine years in Japan, prior to his arrival in the majors. In the case of Franco (2,586 hits), he went to Japan after the 1994 strike (he acted on the NBP in 1995). He returned to Japan in 1998, in 1999 he was in Mexico and in 2000 in Korea, returning to the Major Leagues in 2001.

That Ichiro would have been close to 4,000 thousand hits and Franco, with a guaranteed MLB contract, in three years would have reached 3,000 hits.

