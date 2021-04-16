yes you can make money with fixed income

Buffett and Dalio are wrong: you can make money with fixed income

Warren Buffett and Ray Dalio mainly blame low returns for the supposed bleak future that awaits investment in fixed income. Yields have been on a downward trend since the 1980s and have deprived investors of valuable and reliable income streams, they say. When bonds recently experienced a general correction episode lately, it seemed that the markets were agreeing with him when they announced an “early death of the bond market.”

However, this is the wrong way of looking at it. Here’s why you can still make money investing in bonds.

First, when interest rates and yields fall, bond investors make capital gains, sometimes important. For example, last year 10-year Treasuries started with a yield of 1.9% and fell to around 0.5% in 3 months, which means that bondholders gained around 10%. And make no mistake, yields can fall again if the economy is in trouble.

For me, there is no ground in the bonds. Hence, there are considerable capital gains for bondholders, even on defensive government bonds from developed market countries.

In second place, current fears of inflation and the taper tantrum are overblown. What happened in March was an overly sensitive market reaction to rising reflation expectations, pushing up long-term sovereign bond yields. These forecasts are based on the thesis that public spending and repressed demand will give a double boost to the economy.

As a result, some large institutional investors decided to shorten the duration and eliminate risk, which spooked the market. In the same way that fear of missing something drives investors toward growth stocks, fear of dying in bond markets drives investors away from bonds. Once this dynamic kicks in, markets tend to develop a life of their own, which is often disconnected from economic reality.

The public spending that we are seeing now is something specific, and due to the possible budget management it may not occur every year from now on. Therefore, at some point, the steam from this engine will shut off.

I think we will be lucky if we return to normalizing growth to pre-pandemic levels, which will be equivalent to a similar level of pre-pandemic inflation. Also, at some point, higher taxes and a still high unemployment rate will weigh on the economy and thus on inflation. Therefore, it would be wrong to assume that the Covid pandemic will usher in a new economic era in which growth and inflation reach higher levels over an extended period of time.

Also, there will be no tapering in the short term. Jerome powell He has repeatedly said that the Fed wants to see inflation pick up and unemployment drop before it begins to withdraw support. If the global financial crisis has taught us anything, it’s that when you fight the Fed, you lose.

In third place, nowadays with fixed income money is made thanks to spread products. This becomes clear if we decompose the total return on a bond, which is made up of a rate component (the Treasury yield or the equivalent “risk-free” rate), the spread, and the carry components. In the past, all you had to do was focus on the bond’s performance, as it was the main driver of total returns. Today, this would lead you astray, as the low-yield environment has reduced the Treasury share to a minimum and even made it a detractor to total returns.

The good news is that spreads have become the main drivers of returns on bonds. For example, for an average corporate bond in euros with a maturity of 5 years, the interest component is -0.55% and the spread component is 1.4%. This means that when spreads compress, you make money and when spreads widen you lose. High-spread products, such as emerging market bonds, are the most promising in today’s environment. This is because they not only provide a cushion for further interest rate cuts, but can also benefit from reflation as growth picks up after the pandemic.

Selecting promising spread products requires skillful active management, as does protecting a portfolio against inflation. For those who doubt that current inflationary trends are transitory, Treasury inflation-protected securities (TIPS) are an obvious and widespread option to protect investors’ portfolios from the dire effects of inflation. However, the benefit of maintaining TIPS can be fully deployed if inflation will be higher than what these instruments have already priced in.

If inflation turns out to be in line with market expectations, you end up with a bond that behaves like a normal Treasury bond but is less liquid. In fact, actively managing conventional bonds in a portfolio is an effective shield against inflation, since these will take into account the inflation expectations of the market. This is done by reducing or increasing the duration in your portfolio depending on where inflation is expected to go.

Active management contributes greatly to find the best spread opportunities and hedge against inflation, This will be key to mastering this year’s challenges in fixed income investing.