Yes, you can continue to collect unemployment while you work: these are the conditions

The crisis derived from the Covid-19 pandemic has caused a severe blow to the labor market. Last February the four million unemployed, a figure that had not been reached for five years. These data have translated into a necessary increase in unemployment benefits and subsidies in Spain, which amounted to more than 20,000 million euros in 2020.

The body in charge of managing this type of aid is the State Public Employment Service (SEPE). To start collecting the remuneration, it can be done through the website of the entity itself with a digital certificate, electronic ID or by going in person to the office of our town.

Finding work is still complex, but little by little the situation seems to be beginning to recover. In this scenario, many workers are at a time when they have found a job, but were collecting unemployment benefits or contributory benefits. The question that is usually asked is: Can I continue to receive unemployment while I am receiving a salary?

The answer is yes, but it depends on the specific circumstances that we are going to explain below.

Reduction of working hours

One of the cases in which combining both remunerations is possible has to do with the reduction of working hours, which is one of the solutions that companies sometimes apply to overcome complex solvency situations. In cases where the company reduces the working day due to force majeure, The payment of the benefit may be requested as a supplement to the salary.

For this, the reduction must have occurred with the authorization of the Labor Authority and it should be between 10 and 70% in duration and salary. Therefore, it is only possible to combine salary and benefit in the event of an agreement between the employer and the worker to reduce working hours and wages.

Bankruptcy procedure

The benefit of both payments can also occur in another case: when there is a reduction in working hours that has occurred as a result of bankruptcy proceedings. That is, if a judicial resolution derived from a bankruptcy procedure dictates this resolution, the employee may continue to collect unemployment to complement the reduction in his salary.

Less than one year contract

The SEPE also details that if the benefit or subsidy is interrupted and the employment contract lasts less than 360 daysWhen this ends, you can request to resume the collection of the service that is interrupted.

In the event that the job lasts more than a year, when it ends, you can request a new benefit with these contributions or resume the benefit that was paused when starting the new job. In the latter case, we must bear in mind that the quotes that would be used to generate a new benefit they will not be taken into account for the previous benefit.

I work on my own accord

In the event that the work that is started is self-employed, we find several possible scenarios.

On the one hand, you can request a single payment for unemployment to finance investments and / or Social Security contributions. Another option is to suspend unemployment benefits as long as they are self-employed, having the option of being able to resume unemployment as long as they have not spent more than five years acting as self-employed. If this alternative is chosen, we must bear in mind that if the activity is abandoned during the first 24 months the reason for such action will not need to be explained. On the other hand, if more time passes, it will be mandatory to justify the reason why you want to collect unemployment again.

The last option is to make unemployment compatible with the first 270 days of self-employment. During this time it is legal to collect unemployment without reduction while working as a self-employed person. At the end of those days, the benefit will be suspended.

As can be seen, the combination of wages and unemployment is compatible, but in very specific and reduced cases. However, it is a very unknown option for many workers and it is beneficial to consider it for future occasions.

The other side of the coin

