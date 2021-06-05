Yes, WhatsApp can delete your account in case you don’t use it

WhatsApp can delete our account as long as we do not use it.

It is the number one mobile application in the world. WhatsApp is the most popular instant messaging tool and therefore used, although there is still a large number of users who prefer to use other alternatives such as Telegram or Apple’s iMessage.

But what about all these people who have a WhatsApp account and haven’t used it for a long time? Well yes, as with many other services, WhatsApp could delete our account in the event that it detects that we do not use it for a specified period of time.

WhatsApp can delete our account if we do not use it

As the WABetaInfo portal has learned, WhatsApp can perfectly delete all those inactive accounts, albeit with subtle differences.

In the case of a long inactivity or what is the same, about 120 days without using the app, WhatsApp will delete our account. That means that if you want to use the app again, you would have to create a new account with the phone number. All the above information would have been erased from the WhatsApp servers.

On the other hand there is the case of brief inactivity, about 45 days. If WhatsApp is not used for 45 days and we log in before day 120 but using the same device, WhatsApp will not delete our account. Now, if we log in between the 45th and the 120th day using a different device, it will be deleted. A strange situation that is absurd at the same time, although it has an explanation.

According to WhatsApp, the reason is to maintain privacy and security since mobile phone providers often recycle phone numbers and in this way the new owner would not access the old WhatsApp account.

Of course, as we have said before, even if WhatsApp deletes our account that does not mean that we cannot recover it again. We will only have to re-register and log in and we will be able to chat with our friends and acquaintances with total normality.

