Yes, Wes Anderson will present ‘The French Chronicle’ at Cannes

What titles can be in Cannes this year? The film obtained the Cannes 2020 seal

‘The French Dispatch’ by Wes anderson It will finally premiere worldwide in competition at the next Cannes Film Festival, Variety has learned. The title, owned by Searchlight, does not yet have a release date, and Disney is expected to release it later this year. The 2021 edition of the Cannes Film Festival will begin on July 6 with ‘Annette’, by Leos carax and a competition jury chaired by Spike lee.

‘The French Dispatch’ was already part of the Official Selection last year and was due to open in theaters in the summer, but its theatrical release was delayed several times due to the pandemic. Something may fall apart, but at this point, Anderson’s film is expected to open in the south of France more than a year after it was originally scheduled for his red carpet bow.

Anderson’s 10th film, ‘The French Dispatch,’ stars Benicio, the bull, Tilda swinton, Saoirse Ronan, Adrien brody, Bill murray Y Timothée Chalamet, among other stars. There is still some uncertainty about how many cast members will be in Cannes to present the film. However, the filmmaker is expected to be there along with various actors, notably Tilda swinton, who stars in another title that will also be in competition, ‘Memoria’, of the winner of a Palme d’Or Apichatpong Weerasethakul.

Anderson’s film was shot in Augouleme, France, and is set in an American newspaper stand called The French Dispatch in a fictional 20th-century French town that brings to life a collection of stories. Anderson is not a regular at Cannes, but he used the pageant to premiere ‘Moonrise Kingdom’ in 2012, which earned a warm welcome before becoming one of his biggest box office hits.

Other American films in the pipeline for the next edition include ‘Flag Day’, from Sean Penn, in which Penn plays a con artist alongside his daughter Dylan penn, your son Hopper penn, Josh brolin Y Miles Teller; and the thriller of Tom mccarthy set in Marseille ‘Stillwater’ with Matt Damon; as well as the documentary of Todd Haynes, ‘The Velvet Underground’.

“We have seen some beautiful American films and the selection will reflect that,” said the Cannes director, Thierry Fremaux, to Variety last week. Fremaux also said that this edition wants to “celebrate cinema with more live events and planned outdoor screenings. The full selection will be announced on June 3.

