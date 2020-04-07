The beautiful Anna Kournikova, published for the first time a photo of her with her baby Mary, born last February … and Yes, we were envious!

April 07, 20209: 53 AM

The most beautiful anna Kournikova, first published a photo of her with her baby Mary, born last February … and Yes, we were envious!

Is that anna Kournikova it is simply spectacular and the little girl seems to be an exact replica of her mother.

The Russian model looks almost identical, what’s more, it seems that she had never been pregnant … She is beautiful!

And next to Mary looks radiant. Both with blonde hair and blue eyes, look like something out of a promotional postcard.

We cannot believe that two months after delivery, anna Kournikova I can look so radiant and slim … Tell us your secrets precious!

.