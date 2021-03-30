Yes, Volkswagen will be called Voltswagen, although only in the United States

It was not a joke from Apri’s Fools, December 28 American. Volkswagen will change its name to Voltswagen, at least within the United States. It is part of its efforts to become the largest electric vehicle manufacturer in the world. But it is also part of their image wash strategy after the fateful dieselgate.

The name change would apparently be made at the end of April, but a press release mistakenly sent ahead of time revealed the future change. Before it was removed, CNBC discovered it and published it. At times it seemed like a joke, but no, it’s real.

The new name ended up being confirmed by means of a statement and it is clarified that it will only be done, for now, within the United States. It will not apply to the entire group – those who own Audi, Skoda or Porsche– and it will be official from May 2021.

The press release includes statements from the CEO of Volkswagen of America, who explains that “The idea of ​​the people’s car is at the root of who we are. We have talked about the electrified future and we want to make electric vehicles for millions of people, not for millionaires. The name change is a reference to our past and our firm belief in the future. “

A gasoline-powered Voltswagen? Yes

Yes Volkswagen change its name to Voltswagen In the United States, starting in May, it means that its cars will have a branding reverence for the electric, while it continues to sell gasoline vehicles in the country.

For example, him Volkswagen touareg, a large five-door SUV that, although it offers a plug-in hybrid version, can be purchased with engines that offer fuel consumption combined above 8 liters per 100 kilometers. Or more than 12 liters per hundred kilometers in low cycles, with an energy category of F in Europe. This vehicle, from May, will be called Voltswagen touareg and that doesn’t make any sense.

The effort you are making is very much appreciated Volkswagen for promoting electric mobility. I believe that all the advances in this regard are positive. Recent announcements during his future focused battery event are definitely promising. But this type of movement inevitably reminds of BlackBerry throwing pikes at Apple when they decided to make their first tablet.

Volkswagen, Okay, Votswagen It has to show much more than name changes and start to demonstrate with actions that electric mobility is the future in its sales strategy. And that means starting to put plug-in hybrids aside, which in many cases they do more harm than good.

