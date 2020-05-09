There is good news for all fans of action movies and mainly from Will Smith, since since his last installment achieved a good box office box office and positive ratings by specialized critics and the public, the studio gave the green light to a new movie and ‘Bad Boys 4’ already it’s in pre-production.

Bad Boys for Life once again reunited Will Smith and Martin Lawrence so that they would star in a new installment, after 17 years and it seems that now that they have reunited they no longer want to separate, so they will once again team up in the fourth film in the saga.

Now, this has stopped being a rumor to become something real, Since in an interview with the Collider site, the producer, Jerry Bruckheimer revealed that they were already working on the fourth installment of ‘Bad Boys’, so the project is currently in pre-production and the script for the film is being worked on. .

“We had a lot of experience in the first one, both in the development process with Tom Rothman, president of Sony, and his team, as well as in the editing process and in the recording process. We have put together a very satisfying film for the audience with your help, and we would like to do it again, and I think they would like us to do it again. We are currently working on a draft for the fourth ”, revealed the producer.

This was already coming, since At the end of the third installment, the character of Will Smith left open the possibility of a new movie, Something that has now been confirmed by Tom Rothman, so get ready to see this duo in action again.

So ‘Bad Boys 4’ is already in pre-production And surely if this film gets the same results as its previous installment, the studio will approve a fifth film, so the fate of Smith and Lawrence could be found in this franchise that has just received a second air.