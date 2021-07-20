“Yes there was a coup and a dictatorship”

The deputy mayor of Madrid, Begoña Villacís, on July 17, at the Citizens’ convention in Madrid. (Photo: Europa Press via .)

The deputy mayor of Madrid, Begoña Villacís (Citizens), a member of the PP in the City Council of the capital, has come out in the face of the controversial words of former minister Ignacio Camuñas along with Pablo Casado blaming the Government of the Second Republic for the Civil War. Villacís has been forceful: “Yes there was a coup and also a dictatorship, internationally recognized facts.”

The orange has regretted that there are political parties, referring to the PP and the PSOE, “who are talking about the past” when “Spain what it has to do at this time is to look to the future.”

Indeed there was a coup d’état Begoña Villacís, deputy mayor of Madrid.

“Indeed there was a coup, I do not think that question is appropriate in the middle of the year 2021. In any case, it is not appropriate to be talking all the time of 1936, because one side and another may be comfortable taking us to what happened 80 years ago. But what Spain has to do at this moment is look to the future ”, he has settled.

Villacís wanted to show that his party is useful in the middle of the return to the past and has defended that the opposition is in Cs: “We have had a convention this weekend to talk about the future when there are political parties that are talking about the past.” “It is not convenient to discuss recognized facts, even by the parties,” he has settled.

A democratic society must tolerate all statements because freedom of expression must be above Begoña Villacís, deputy mayor of Madrid.

However, Villacís has emphasized that “a democratic society must tolerate all statements because freedom of expression must be above all that but it must have sufficient mechanisms, mainly education, to know how to discriminate against it.”

The new Memory Law

The Council of Ministers approved this Tuesday the Law of Democratic Memory that comes to fill gaps and that brings Spain closer to the healthiest democracies.

After the recognition of the need for a memory policy that was the first Memory Law of 2007, an essential step is now being taken to respond to and repair the reprisals and their families, improve scientific research, create a context optimal dissemination in schools and institutes and correct attitudes that cannot be accommodated in the rule of law.

