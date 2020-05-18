This is an offer available at the time of publication. Discounts may vary based on stock and store demand.

Xiaomi has an ice cube mold. We don’t know if you expected it, but we certainly don’t. And the truth is, maybe we should have, since the Chinese company launches all kinds of products on the market. But, as much as we see, there are times when we don’t see things coming.

The case is that if you are a fan of Xiaomi, you can already take out the wallet, because you can make ice with the Xiaomi mascot thanks to the xiaomi ice cube mold, that you can get for less than 5 euros, let’s take a look!

So you can have Xiaomi even in the water: this is the cooler of the mascot of the Chinese company

Yes, against all odds, if you are a big Xiaomi fan you can even have ices with the company mascot, and it is thanks to the ice molds that the Chinese company has launched on the market. And let’s be clear, It is a most unexpected product, and quite cool, by the way.

And it is that, it is a silicone mold with capacity for four ices that will have the shape of the company mascot. And, although you do not know that it is the Xiaomi mascot, it must also be said that they are quite curious. The process is simple, you fill them, put them in the freezer, wait, and that’s it.

According to the company, it is a food grade silicone, which resists from -20 degrees to 220 degrees, so put it in the oven or in the freezer, rest assured that nothing will happen to it. And, with this mold, you can also do other things, like pouring liquid chocolate and freezing it to create your own Xiaomi chocolates, for example.

But, if you have been disappointed and what you really wanted was made ices, you can also buy them. Of course, these are metallic ices, which are made of hypoallergenic stainless steel of type 304, that it can be washed and that, according to Circle Joy, which is the firm that sells these ices in the Xiaomi store, does not affect the taste of the drink, which is precisely why we are dealing with metal ices, which cool, but which do not modify the flavors when dissolved. Precisely because they do not dissolve. These, yes, are more expensive, with a price that reaches 19 euros.

