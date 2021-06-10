Yes, the DGT will fine you for not passing the ITV to your car parked on the street

We know that driving a car without a valid ITV has a fine and, if the ITV is negative, or the car has serious deficiencies, it could even be immobilized. But we also know that a car without a valid MOT can be fined even when parked on the street.

In recent months we have talked at length about this, to why the DGT is sanctioning cars parked on the street that have not passed the ITV, for several reasons. First, because the outbreak of the pandemic, and the measures that have been taken to stop the spread of the virus, have resulted in our cars spending more time than ever before. Second, because the number of vehicles in circulation or, better said, that are not listed as temporary or permanent cancellation, and that have not complied with their obligation to go to the Technical Inspection of Vehicles, has increased significantly in the last year. Third, because the closure of the non-essential activity, and the ITV centers, as well as the extensions of last year, caused that the periodic visit to the ITV of many vehicles was delayed, in some cases beyond the deadlines established in the own extensions.

Fourth, because at the moment I am holding in my hand a sanction bulletin for a car that has been fined for not passing the ITV, when it was parked on public roads. And there are not a few readers who in recent weeks have warned us of similar cases.

The DGT does penalize cars parked without ITV

A vehicle “put into circulation” must comply with the obligation of the Technical Inspection of Vehicles within the established deadlines.. And the concept of vehicle put into circulation is not limited to the fact that the vehicle is circulating at the time of being sanctioned. A vehicle parked on public roads is a vehicle put into circulation, unless it has been temporarily or permanently canceled.

So reads article 10.1 on technical inspections of vehicles of the General Vehicle Regulations.

Vehicles registered or put into circulation must undergo technical inspection at one of the Vehicle Technical Inspection Stations for this purpose authorized by the competent body in matters of Industry in the cases and with the periodicity, requirements and exceptions established in the regulations. which is included in annex I

Given that non-compliance with this precept is punishable, it only remains to determine how the DGT is acting to sanction vehicles parked without ITV and what justifications may exist for a car not complying with the ITV obligation without being temporarily or permanently deregistered .

How are cars without an ITV being fined?

The DGT has had a whole series of mechanisms to fine cars that circulate without ITV. The mandatory nature of the ITV is monitored in specific random controls on the road, if a Traffic patrol orders us to stop for another reason and checks it routinely, and from automated systems. Any road system that has cameras, license plate reader and access to ITV’s computerized database, is capable of penalizing a car that circulates without ITV. And those systems include fixed and mobile radars, and other cameras arranged on Spanish roads, such as those that control the use of seat belts and the use of mobile phones.

Although the DGT knows which vehicles have not complied with their ITV obligation, whether they are circulating or not, The DGT is not officially sanctioning those cars that do not attend the ITV on time. This case, which is not occurring, should not be confused with the fact that the DGT can notify us of the situation of our car, or even officially cancel a car that has been without ITV and without insurance for more than ten years required.

The DGT will not penalize, for example, a car that is parked in a private garage. But the DGT is sanctioning cars parked without ITV. According to the DGT itself, there is no express order to carry out this practice. Therefore, we understand that it is a fact that is taking place by order of the Traffic Headquarters or at the initiative of the Local Police of the municipalities, which, ultimately, is the one that holds the authority in matters of traffic in the spaces in those who are going to find a vehicle parked.

Avoid being penalized for not attending the ITV

The first advice that we should follow to avoid sanctions is a truism, go to the ITV on time to avoid fines. Our advice is to be cautious, anticipate, and not wait for the date of our last ITV to expire and it is no longer in force. Remember that if you go in the 30 days before the ITV expires, the renewal date will be calculated with respect to the expiration date. Therefore, it is a good idea to go to the ITV in the month before the due date. It is also advisable to speak with our trusted workshop, because in many cases they offer services to go to the ITV for us, which are free, or at a very low cost, and in addition to saving us having to request an appointment at the ITV center more nearby, they will be able to check our car to make sure it is in a safe condition and to obtain a favorable MOT.

As we said, a car without ITV in a garage will not be penalized. If it is parked on the public road, it can be penalized, even if it is not the usual thing. But it is also important to know that the DGT has established a mechanism to carry out ex officio cancellations, and that those cars that have remained for more than ten years without compulsory insurance, and without ITV, can be automatically canceled.