Yes, that’s Beyoncé and her mom in the new Selena trailer. What are they doing there?

“I met Selena at the Galleria Mall, In Houston. But I didn’t say much to Selena because I wasn’t a celebrity back then and I just saw her, greeted her and continued on my way“Beyoncé told about the encounter that is recreated in the series.

He also talked about how he grew up with Selena’s music. “Definitely for growing up in Texas I listened to her on the radio, and listen to his album though I did not know exactly what he was singing, it helped me a lot in the study. I think she was a legend and I admire her, “added the creator of Black Is King.