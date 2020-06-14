Iker Casillas He is in a dilemma and is in trouble. This was OKDIARIO’s account and now it is the candidate for the elections of the Royal Spanish Football Federation who He has confirmed this through his Instagram account.

The one who is still a Porto goalkeeper has shared with all his followers a publication in which you can see a daisy. To the image, Casillas accompanies a text in which he makes clear his doubts about whether or not to stand for election. «Yes, no, yes, no, yes, no… There are decisions that have to be made. Moments for reflection. Maturing in consensus. And finally, decide », wrote.

Iker Casillas knows that his options to beat Luis Rubiales in the RFEF elections they are practically nil. Hence, he must decide whether to withdraw from the race for the presidency and leave the current president free or continue until the end of the process knowing that the accounts do not come out.

The presidential elections will be on August 17. The highest body of Spanish football, after initialing it in the Board of Directors held this Wednesday, confirmed the elections for this summer once the Santander League has ended. Even if They could also be September 17 if CSD finally disables August. for voting.

‘Absent’ almost three months

Iker Casillas, who started his candidacy very strongly, has been losing steam during the coronavirus pandemic until reaching a point where He does not know how to get out of a situation where his image can be very worn out. His closest environment has advised him to withdraw and to promise to appear later when he can mount a serious candidacy.

The peace that they sealed in the Pacts of Viana Luis Rubiales and Javier Tebas seems to be lasting and without that guarantee of twenty votes, everything indicates that Iker has no option. The only one who has not stopped supporting Iker has been his friend David Aganzo, who, on the other hand, has been more outside than inside the presidency of the Association of Spanish Soccer Players. The unionist barely owns 13 of the 140 votes in the next elections and his incidence would be minimal in the elections.

A future away from RFEF

In addition, the former Real Madrid captain, in quarantine, has announced two steps that totally distance him from his intention to lead the RFEF. The player announced his transfer by the World Tourism Organization as ambassador of Sustainable Tourism and it was also reported that has invested in the start-up Idoven, which aims to remotely detect heart problems among athletes.