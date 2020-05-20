It may interest you: SAR SARS-CoV-2 like I’ve never seen it before: in 3D video with atomic resolution ’

If we listen to propaganda, the “happiest place on Earth” is at Disneyland’s headquarters in California. With such a claim, it is not surprising that, at Christmas 2014, thousands of parents brought their children there for an unforgettable vacation.

And they really were: By January 2015, dozens of children who were at Disneyland had to be rushed to hospital emergencies in 21 US states. They had a high fever, cough, conjunctivitis, Koplik’s spots, and a severe rash. Some evolved into lung and brain inflammation.

In the happiest place on Earth they had caught a strain of a Morbillivirus: the measles virus.

It was surprising news: in 2000 measles had been officially declared eradicated in the United States.

In 1963, the measles vaccine was developed in the United States. And there they began to vaccinate massively. Immediately, the number of measles cases fell by more than 99 percent.

In Spain, it would be necessary to wait until 1981 for the mass vaccination of measles to begin.

Before the vaccine, measles affected almost 100% of the world population. Almost all of us got it from children: 90% of the population in their first 14 years of life.

The anti-vaccine groups are terrible news

In my first year of school I shared a desk with a very good boy named Santiago. He was my first friend. He fell ill with measles after half the course. Got worse. He ended up dying. I was 6 years old. Of course, I also got it and I got it from my little brother.

And so long later … how could an outbreak of a disease that had been eradicated 15 years ago be unleashed?

Incredible as it may seem, the measles outbreak originating from Disneyland was not the only one. Not the first. In 2014, there were 23 measles outbreaks (some of them with hundreds of cases, such as the one that affected the Amish community in Ohio). Outbreaks also occurred in many other countries in the world.

In this unexpected resurgence of measles, the boom in anti-vaccine groups, increasingly active, had a lot to do with it.

In 2018 measles killed 140,000 people, mostly young children, worldwide. And there is an effective vaccine!

Right now, after the recent publication of the first data from the seroprevalence study against SARS-CoV-2, we are all concerned about how long it will take to achieve group immunity, measles teaches us something disturbing:

Most experts assume that 60% of people immunized against SARS-CoV-2 may be enough to generate group immunity.. Others raise it up to 70%.

But measles outbreaks in the United States have occurred with percentages of vaccinated close to 95%. In the case of measles, a group immunity of more than 90% does not guarantee the extinction of the virus. There are still infections, although, of course, in a much smaller number.

And, similar to SARS-CoV-2, measles is also an RNA virus that is transmitted directly from person to person by microdroplets in the air.

Measles tells us that we should exercise extreme caution.

However, the real world is characterized by being much more complex than we always imagine.

And contrary to the indications derived from measles, there is a reason for hope: We may get protection against COVID-19 with a group immunity level as low as 25-30% of the population.

This is because not all people assume the same level of risk: the exhibition, for example, of toilets without adequate equipment, or of young people with a very intense social life and great fondness for travel, is not the same as that of a computer geek, a maniac of extreme cleaning and hygiene, who telework and live monacally locked up maintaining through the network almost all your social relationships.

Imagine a society in which the geeks in the previous example were the vast majority. In her group immunity would be achieved with a minimum group of infected (the few citizens who are not geeks).

Conversely, in a society where social relations, tourism, travel and other risky behaviors predominate, a very high percentage of infected people would be necessary to get group immunity.

The problem is that human societies are too complex. Our behaviors are extremely diverse: from the murderous irrationality of the vaccines or the massive gatherings of young people infected with COVID-19 to become infected as soon as possible, to the strategies of extreme social isolation followed by many people. We can even change, and actually change, our behavior.

This explains why the most sophisticated models based on artificial intelligence have been unable to predict our behavior in the pandemic.

Depending on our social behavior, we will achieve, or not, group immunity more or less quickly. The difference will be thousands of deaths above or below.

Tourism, travel, crowded bars, discos, macro parties, etc. They are not going to help us at all. A little good sense is still key.