There is not a single fan of the entertainment world, especially the geek world, who has not dreamed of going to the San Diego Comic-Con (and to Comiket in Japan, of course). Unfortunately, and like thousands of other massive events, the 2020 edition had to be canceled. But the nice thing about living in these times is that if fans can’t go to the convention, the convention can go to the fans.

In an advertisement that surely makes more than one happy, Comic-Con just made the online version Comic-Con at Home official and it will be exactly the same weekend that they had planned to do the face-to-face version. So don’t erase the date from the calendar and re-stamp it with indelible down: From July 22 to 26 you can be part of San Diego Comic-Con.

According to the announcement made by Steven Weintraub, editor-in-chief of Collider, this home edition will be full of “Promising panels and presentations on comics, games, television, movies and a wide variety of topics from editorials, studios and more”.

See you this summer! #ComicConAtHome pic.twitter.com/Sf5UbJkXtE – San Diego Comic-Con (@Comic_Con) May 8, 2020

In a second follow-up tweet, he announced that “Comic-Con at Home will also have a parade, games and many other activities in which fans can participate from their own homes. As well as an online showroom complete with everyone’s favorite exhibitors offering limited edition products and promotions“

Be careful here! We know that wallets are beaten and that right now is not the best time to spend on things that may not be essential. So it is very important to mention that Comic-Con at Home will be completely free. All you have to do is enter the official San Diego Comic-Con page and enjoy all the surprises they have in store.

BREAKING: San Diego #ComicCon at Home will be held on the same dates as the previously canceled Comic-Con, July 22-26 and be FREE. They’re promising panels and presentations about comics, gaming, television, film, and a wide variety of topics from publishers, studios, and more. pic.twitter.com/x45hrkPc0U – Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) June 10, 2020

This would be the first time in its 50-year history that the San Diego Comic Convention is not made in a presencel, but it is also the first time that everyone will be able to attend simultaneously. So Get your cosplay ready, keep stuffing the piggy bank into it, and keep an eye on the date. San Diego Comic-Con is coming to your house very soon.

