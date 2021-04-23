yes it has a relationship with Fidel Albiac

The conflict regarding Rocío Carrasco and Antonio David has taken center stage since the Rocío’s broadcast: tell the truth to stay alive. So much so, that it has even transcended Survivors 2021.

In the previous gala, Antonio Canales assured that his relationship with Fidel Albiac, Carrasco’s husbandIt was minimal: “I have seen him twice in my life. When Rocío Jurado was at his peak and the collars happened, they came home. It was the third time I have seen him in my life, but then I have not returned. to have a relationship with him, “he said.

He did it after the presenter of the contest, Jorge Javier Vázquez, wanted to know how was the relationship with the artist with Olga Moreno, Antonio David’s partner, knowing that he had a close relationship with Fidel Albiac. It did not take long for those who claimed that the survivor’s words were a lie, and that they were communicated regularly.

The last to deny Antonio Canales was Mónica, her own defender, and she did so at the gala broadcast on Telecinco this Thursday. Of course, he assured that, behind that falsehood, there is a benevolent motive.

The docuseries on the life of Rocío Carrasco illustrated that Fidel Albiac stayed at the home of Antonio Canales for two months that she was handicapped in the hospital after the spectacular car accident they both had.

“He has been at your house. Antonio has left without seeing the documentary and knowing that this couple does not want to be talked about“Explained the defender.” To protect them? “Jorge Javier Vázquez insisted. At that moment, the guest nodded, but clarified that Antonio and Fidel are not related at present and that, when Albiac stayed at Canales’ house, this was on tour.