Poirier referred to this issue in a statement delivered in his recent participation in the podcast of Joe Rogan. Poirier also reveals that he is willing to meet Nate in the welterweight division, and recounts that he and Nate were close to fighting. but in the end Poirier did not accept because he underwent a treatment for his hip (via BJPenn.com):

“Before I stop fighting, I will move up to 170 (pounds). Yes, I will go up to 170 pounds to fight Nate. He and I were supposed to fight at Madison Square Garden. I was a scapegoat. (Nate) is direct and says that I got out of the fight, and I did. I went to receive stem cells on my hip. “

“If I was going to fight, then I would have to go through training camp, but they started offering me replacement opponents, Nate was playing with the UFC, the UFC started offering me opponents and I said, ‘Guys, if this is going to happen, then I’ll take care of my hip. ‘ He is a guy I have always wanted to confront ”.