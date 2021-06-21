Yes, HBO Max mistakenly leaked the ‘Justice League’ Snyder Cut

The Snyder cut Justice League is undoubtedly the most anticipated movie on any video streaming platform today. The expectation that exists for the Zack Snyder footage is so great that Warner was forced to look for other means to distribute it in countries where HBO Max does not yet have a presence. The goal, of course, is to prevent illegal downloads. However, his entire anti-piracy strategy was about to go to waste.

Various users report that the feature film was available on said platform for a few minutes. Yes, you read that right. A fault of one’s own HBO Max allowed the film to be played. The funny thing is that the content was not accessible through the Snyder Cut page, but from Tom and Jerry, the popular cartoon. The service noticed the error and cut the transmission for all those who were watching.

The good news for Warner is that apparently no one could enjoy it from start to finish. Remember that the Snyder Cut will last four hours. Despite the above, it is still a colossal failure on the part of the platform. As mentioned above, one of the reasons it will have a world premiere is to reduce piracy as much as possible. The situation could have caused catastrophic damage to the service.

In fact, we shouldn’t be surprised if there are clips from the film on download sites in the next few hours; The internet is usually very fast when leaks happen. Some might think that the Snyder Cut is not a movie that can suffer from spoilers, however, and according to what Zack Snyder has repeatedly stated, most of the scenes are brand new. In addition, we do not rule out that there is some surprise that they have kept a “secret”.

As the hours go by we will be able to know how damaging the HBO Max leak was. The Snyder Cut from Justice League will premiere on March 18 worldwide. In the case of territories where the service is not yet available, such as Latin America and Spain, it will be possible to buy or rent it on digital distribution platforms. For Mexico and the rest of Latin America we already share what options you have to enjoy it.

