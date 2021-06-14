Yes folks, Xiaomi’s 200W ‘HyperCharge’ will destroy your batteries

Logic prevails with Xiaomi’s brand new ‘HyperCharge’, as the 200W of power would quickly degrade the batteries.

While Xiaomi He was showing the world, just a couple of weeks ago, his brand new 200W HyperCharge, the truth is that I was wondering at that very moment How the hell could a current lithium battery withstand such charging powers?, with the limitations of this technology already squeezed practically to its limit.

Let us not be demagogues, in any case, because it is true that charge a mobile in just 8 minutes sounds perfect, although we do not want it to be at the cost of the battery lasting a sigh of time on our smartphone, forcing us to change it even before the legal guarantee periods have expired one, two or three years depending on the different markets.

In the case of Xiaomi’s HyperCharge, it is the Chinese firm itself who has wanted to step out explaining that indeed this type of load should be used promptly and according to needs, since the degradation is high with the passage of the load cycles losing up to 20% of its capacity in approximately two years according to their estimates.

Xiaomi’s ultra-fast charge of up to 200W manages to return 100% of your battery in just 8 minutes, but it will cause you to lose around 20% of capacity in just 800 cycles and therefore also of autonomy.

Xiaomi shows how its 200W load works: from 0 to 100% in just 8 minutes

The figures are clear because the Haidian manufacturer has been very transparent, because as the Android Authority colleagues told us, it seems that in the message published on Weibo they are specifically mentioned lab test results made by Xiaomi about its HyperCharge.

Thus, we can now confirm that the 200-watt cable charge that Xiaomi is developing is effectively capable of charging a 4,000 mAh battery in just 8 minutes, from 0% to 100%. The long-term cost, in any case, is high, since the degradation is much greater due to the heat generated by such a power when it comes to recovering load capacity.

In the Chinese giant tests, it seems that just 800 charge cycles are enough to eat up to 20% capacity in milliamp-hours, so in response to continuous, intensive use of two daily charging cycles, in less than two years we will have a battery with less than 80% of its initial capacity.

What does this mean? Well, if you buy a smartphone with those 4,000 mAh capacity, after 800 visits to the 200W ‘hypercharger’ you will have one with 3,200 mAh and therefore 20% less autonomy.

If this is worth it, the users will say it, and it is that in fact I have certain doubts with the legal aspects and the guarantees that Xiaomi should offer for possible battery replacements within the legal term, although it certainly does not hurt that the user can choose and have this possibility to charge your mobile in just 10 minutes if you need it.

The ideal would therefore be may this technology democratize and reach, so that we are the ones who when connecting the terminal to the electrical network let’s select the necessary loading speed in each case, taking into account the degradation that we will cause to the terminal … Then we will deal with the laws, guarantees and reasonable uses, don’t you think?

