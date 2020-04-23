For many players, the journey in this form of entertainment began as children or adolescents and in some cases the impact was such that it defined their goals for the future. Cliff Bleszinski’s name has a place in video game history thanks to his work at Epic Games, specifically with Unreal Tournament and Gears of War and his relationship with them began as a young man who came to stand out in the nascent competitive scene of Nintendo at the time of the NES, as it was revealed.

Through a publication on his official Twitter account, Cliff Bleszinski shared an important moment in his history with video games, which few knew about, and celebrated the 30th anniversary of his participation in the local elimination of the Nintendo World Championships that he had took place on April 22, 1990 in Boston, Massachusetts. In the video, specifically at the minute 36:00, a young Cliff Bleszinski is shown who at that time would be 15 years old, competing against another player in the games that included the Nintendo World Championships cartridge.

According to the creative, that was the first time that his father was proud of him for something related to video games. Who would say what the future holds for the teenage Cliff Bleszinski?

30 years ago tonight I choked in the Nintendo World Championships.https: //t.co/znFhGtKzgy It was the first time my father was proud of me for anything videogame related. – Cliff Bleszinski (@therealcliffyb) April 23, 2020

The Nintendo World Championships cartridge was a special edition manufactured by Nintendo of America to boost the competitive scene in support of the NES in the United States. This title included Super Mario Bros., Rad Racer, Tetris and the goal was to make the most points in 6 minutes 21 seconds. Given their limited print run, copies of the Nintendo World Championships have been sold at outrageous prices, including one without a label and with obvious signs of wear, exceeding $ 99,000 USD years ago.

