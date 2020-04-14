That there is competition is always good. That there is a sting between Android and iOS is necessary. The more news and improvements one receives, the better his rival becomes. Now, that there is a necessary competition does not mean that you have to despise your rival. For having an Android device does not mean that you cannot like an iPhone (and vice versa) and it is that forgive me for what I am going to say next, there is a lot of fool who thinks that by having an iPhone you can no longer speak objectively.

And unfortunately lately these “fools” abound on the Internet, under the anonymity that gives them the screens of their computers. The last wrongdoing of these (let’s call them) people? Negatively and massively rate an app in the Play Store for having been acquired by Apple. Amazing.

Dark Sky, the weather app recently acquired by Apple, bombarded with bad reviews on the Play Store

It is not the first time this happens, since unfortunately this is much more common on the Internet than it seems. For example, in the world of video games a lot happens. What a video game does not appear on your favorite console? Let’s give it the lowest score. But first of all, let’s put the situation in context.

A few days ago, Apple acquired the Dark Sky weather application, one of the most popular apps for Android thanks to its wonderful design and good performance. Well, with this acquisition, its developers warned that the app would no longer be available for Android devices. This of course enraged the crowd and instead of congratulating its creators for having caught the attention of a company as huge as Cupertino, have decided that it is best to dynamite the work of these developers.

As we read in Android Police, at the beginning of the year the Dark Sky app had a score of 4.3 out of 5 stars with 18,432 reviews. Today it is rated 1.4 stars with 22,583 reviews.

We are aware that after paying for an app and using it every day, it is a bummer that it is no longer available because Apple has bought it, but it is useless to complain about giving bad marks to the app and more when developers have recognized that they will return the money to all those Android users who bought it at the time.

We sincerely believe that instead of acting like a small child, it is better to spend this time looking for alternative time apps like the ones we leave you below. I hope we are all happier.

