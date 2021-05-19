Yermin Mercedes’ response to Tony La Russa’s statements

Last night’s home run by Yermin mercedes At 3-0 and against an infielder like Willians Astudillo brought controversy, which is why the manager of the Chicago White Sox, Tony La Russa spoke and the Dominican did not remain silent, a situation that is giving rise to talk in the Big leagues (MLB).

Yermin mercedes received criticism after that hit and Tony La Russa was among them, where he assured that the Dominican made a mistake and even assured that this action would have consequences for this player who is having a dream season in the MLB.

However, Mercedes he did not remain silent and replied to his manager La Russa, adding fuel to the fire to this controversial issue that is on the lips of the entire baseball world of Big leagues and the Chicago White Sox.

“I’m going to play like this. I am Yermin. I can’t be someone else because if I change it, everything will change. We are having fun. It’s baseball, ”he said. Mercedes.

Here is the report:

Yermin Mercedes isn’t here for the unwritten rules of baseball. “I’m going to play like that. I’m Yermin. I can’t be another person because if I change it, everything is going to change.… We’re just having fun. It’s baseball.” pic.twitter.com/WGf8ZyL2TN – Chris Emma (@ CEmma670) May 18, 2021

Criticism of some and support of others, this has been this issue that was born yesterday when the Dominican rookie hit a 3-0 home run and according to his manager La Russa, ordered him not to swing and therefore walk.

All that unwritten rules in baseball from MLB lead to this controversy, but without a doubt that Yermin mercedes he does not see it that way and will continue to do so in his nascent league career.

Mercedes This 2021 season, he’s hitting .364 with 48 hits, six home runs and 25 RBIs.