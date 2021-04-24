Yermin Mercedes’ mitts go to Major League Baseball Hall of Fame

The mittens from the dominican Yermin mercedes were sent to the Hall of Fame of the Major League Baseball-MLB.

After achieving a historic record by hitting 8-8 in his first at-bats in the majors, Yermin mercedes He was honored to have to turn in his mitts for them to be inducted into the Major League hall of fame.

These mitts were worn by Yermín Mercedes on April 2 when she hit 5-5 in her first game of the year, en route to a historic 8-8 start to the season.

Yermin mercedes became the first 5-5 player in his first official game in the MLB.

He also became the third White Sox player in their history as an organization of MLB with a game of four or more hits in his first official game in the Major League systems, followed by Ping Bodie who was the first in 1911 and Art Shires as the second by the franchise to achieve the milestone in 1928.

Here the report: