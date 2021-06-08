Yermin Mercedes made it clear to MLB that she wants to go to the home run derby

The dominican Yermin mercedes sent a message to the MLB to notify them that you want to participate in the home run derby.

After learning that he was not going to be the father of just one, but of two twins, procreated in his marriage with Alejandra de Mercedes, he said he wants to be part of the next home run derby in the MLB.

Here his words;

“Attention to all those in charge of the MLB , I want to be in the home run derby. I want to show my fans and the rest that I can hit home runs “

Notably Yermin mercedes He has not been a home run player this season, his things are more than singles and doubles, in total he has connected about 7 home runs with 56 hits, 31 runs scored and 24 RBIs.

However, the Dominican has a strong, consistent and powerful swing with which he could achieve anything in the home run derby against great horses of the MLB .