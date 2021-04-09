Yermín Mercedes is the player of the moment: homer of almost 500 feet



It was the third longest home run in the White Sox park.

Photo: Jonathan Daniel / Getty Images

“The man. The myth. The legend“. The Chicago White Sox boast of enjoying the bat of Yermin Mercedes, best player in the American League in the first week and new hometown hero.

The unexpected and wonderful start of the season by the Dominican has stolen the hearts of Chicago. This Thursday hit a 485-foot home run, which shot out to 113.3 miles per hour. An atrocity.

The man, the myth, the legend. Yermín Mercedes! pic.twitter.com/Vo24IaoOkm – Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 8, 2021

It was the second-longest home run by a White Sox player since the Statcast record tracks hits – since 2015 in this case. His home run was the second of a back to back, since just before the Cuban Yoán Moncada had lifted the fans from their seats with a two-run slam.

113.3 MPH That’s the White Sox 2nd-longest HR tracked by Statcast (since 2015, including playoffs) behind only Luis Robert’s 487 ft in the playoffs last year pic.twitter.com/8MxxPBjdQ9 – Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) April 8, 2021

Yerminator has had 15 hits in 27 at-bats. A very positive abnormality. He has two home runs and seven RBIs, as well as five runs scored. It’s too early to know how he will continue on his path, but his first full week in MLB is simply unforgettable.

