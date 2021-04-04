Yermin Mercedes hits the first home run of her Major League career

The dominican Yermin mercedes connected what was his second home run in the Major League Baseball-MLB.

Yermin mercedes who in just his second game in the Big leagues Going 5 for 5 with four RBIs and two doubles, now it didn’t take long to hit his first home run in the majors.

So far this season, Mercedes is hitting 1,000 with six hits in six at-bats he has taken with the team.

Yermín Mercedes is still ON… HONOR on her first shift today!

Yermin mercedes One of the most controversial players in the Dominican Republic, he had an excellent regular season with the Tigres del Licey, although the semifinal with the Toros del Este did not go very well for him.

It should be noted that this young man has been a headache for multiple pitchers in the Dominican League, he is possibly the best hitter that the Tigres del Licey have today after the departure of Juan Francisco and Yamaico Navarro.