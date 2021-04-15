Yermín Mercedes hit her third home run of the season

The dominican Yermin Mercedes connected his third home run of the 2021 season with Chicago White sox in the Big leagues (MLB).

If there is anyone who has given something to talk about at the start of the season at the Big Show, it has been Yermin Mercedes, who has won the position by dint of hits with White sox.

This season, he has an average of .514, 10 RBIs and three home runs. Today was his third home run on the MLB with White sox in 2021.

One more time, Yermin Mercedes demonstrating his strength and contact when standing at home plate and is a serious threat to rival pitchers and a virtue for Chicago to seek to fight for a spot in the Playoffs of the Big leagues.

Here the video of home run:

Yermín Mercedes is out of this world. 💫 pic.twitter.com/MriYTmaqCr – Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 15, 2021

An email came to our portal expressing that they are still looking for that home run from Yermin Mercedes all over left field in the MLB.