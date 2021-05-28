Yermin Mercedes hit a huge home run with the count at 3-0

The dominican Yermin mercedes hit a beast home run with the count at 3-0 against the Baltimore Orioles in the MLB.

After being the protagonist of a great controversy after hitting a home run with the count at 3-0 against the Minnesota Twins in extra innings against a position player and his team up by 10 runs, Yermin mercedes learned when not and when if to do it in the MLB.

With this home run He opened the scoring and gave his team a one-run lead. That club came out 116.1 miles per hour from the Mercedes.

Here the video:

3-0 count …

Yermín: “LOOK FOR THE BALL IN SOME PLAY DE LA ROMANA!” ⚾️🇩🇴 pic.twitter.com/4n6k31ykvs – MLB Dominicana (@MLBDominicana) May 28, 2021

Now the Dominican is hitting 340. With 7 homers and 22 RBIs, he is still a surprise in the season. MLB and he has not been able to show that he is a net hitter and that the start of the season was not luck.

We are talking about a Dominican who spent 10 seasons in the Minor Leagues and played multiple years in the Dominican League.