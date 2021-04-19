Yermin Mercedes hit a huge home run at Fenway Park

The dominican Yermin mercedes hit a beastly home run to the Boston Red Sox in the MLB 2021.

Yermin mercedes Who is shaping up to be the American League’s next rookie of the year, he hit his fourth home run of the season off Venezuelan Martin Perez’s shipments to put his team up on the scoreboard for one more run.

Mercedes continues to lead the American League in batting percentage, after an 8-8 streak at the beginning of the season he has remained consistent with his wood, showing that he was not rookie luck and that he deserves to be in the White Sox lineup. Chicago for the rest of the MLB 2021.

That home run traveled a distance of 431 feet with a departure of 106 miles per hour.

Here the video:

YERMINATOR 🦾 smashed that ball! 431-foot home run and the fourth of the season for Yermin Mercedes. # ElGlorioso #LiceyEnMLB pic.twitter.com/j8O1pIc0Kw – Tigres del Licey (@TigresdelLicey) April 18, 2021

A few weeks ago a rumor emerged that the Miami Marlins are in love with the talent that Mercedes has and that they want him as their receiver, however, the White Sox already know what he is made of and do not plan to let go of him so easily.