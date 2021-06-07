Yermín Mercedes finished slump with a winning hit, debuted as a catcher in MLB and showed a Yerminator-style cut



Mercedes (73) remains the leading candidate to win the AL Rookie of the Year award.

One more time, Yermín Mercedes steals the attention of the baseball world. The Dominican had a very busy weekend, on and off the diamond. He ended his losing streak by giving the Chicago White Sox a victory, showed his skills as a catcher and began to sport a rather peculiar haircut.

It all started on Friday when with a forceful hit he left Detroit on the ground. “It came from 0-25, 0-26, I don’t remember. We kept working“, Said the Dominican after ending the most difficult losing streak of his career.

In Saturday’s game, in which Mercedes did not start, but entered the game to take a turn as a pinch hitter, made his debut as a catcher in the major leagues. A sample of his versatility, which could help him stay in the majors.

Finally, on the afternoon of this Sunday, his new haircut, in which we can appreciate the word “Yerminator”, his nickname. Irreverent like few others.

That’s how it is Yermin Mercedes, who is hitting .292 with 56 hits, 7 home runs and 31 RBIs.