Yermin Mercedes came out of slump to leave the Tigres on the field

The dominican Yermin mercedes left the Detroit Tigers on the ground in the MLB with a magnificent single to right field.

The Detroit Tigers and the Chicago White Sox had an excellent battle where they scored more than 7 runs each team, where the pitching never dominated and the offense did.

Yermin mercedes He’s been on a lousy offensive streak since May in the MLB; however, he aims to get out of it with a single on the last night.

With two runners in the corners and no outs, the law of a career for his team to win against the shipments of his compatriot Jose Cisnero, Yermin mercedes He could get through the game with a deep fly, but no, he preferred to hit a violent line to left field to drive in the game-winning run.

It is the first time that Yermin Mercedes leaves a team on the field throughout her career in the MLB.

Here the video:

