Yermin Mercedes breaks modern era record since 1900

The dominican Yermin mercedes broke an extraordinary record in the modern era and that had not been done since 1900 in the MLB.

Mercedes had eight hits in his first eight at-bats this season, adding hits, doubles and his first major league home run.

According to ESPN’s Elias, Yermin mercedes is the first player in the history of the MLB since 1900 having hits in his first 8 starts as a starter.

Here the report:

Yermín Mercedes is the first player in the modern era (since 1900) to start the season with an 8-hitter streak in a row. 🔥 (VIA ELIAS) pic.twitter.com/sy0Ldvh1fi – LasMayores (@LasMayores) April 4, 2021

Yermin mercedes One of the most controversial players in the Dominican Republic, he had an excellent regular season with the Tigres del Licey, although the semifinal with the Toros del Este did not go very well for him.

It should be noted that this young man has been a headache for multiple pitchers in the Dominican League, he is possibly the best hitter that the Tigres del Licey have today after the departure of Juan Francisco and Yamaico Navarro.