Yermin Mercedes, a talent bomb who found the fit

The dominican Yermin mercedes has gone from more to less during the course of the season of the MLB 2021.

After a historic start to the season where he hit 9-9 and showed throughout the month that if he could hit, the numbers were falling around May and getting worse in June.

Yancen Pujols explained that pitchers study those players who are hot at bat to find their weak points, that’s what happened with Yermin mercedes, who is already being thrown with respect in the hitting zone.

In April, Yermin mercedes he hit 415, in May for 222 and in June he goes for 146, obviously those numbers are getting worse, but that is because the pitchers before facing the Chicago White Sox were not only studying Jose Abreu, Tim Anderson and Yoan Moncada, but also took Mercedes’ card looking for her weak spots in the MLB.

What is the most complicated of this?

Mercedes has remained as designated hitter this season, the Chicago White Sox with a demanding manager like Tony la Russa are not going to have much mercy on his losing streak, because it is not easy to have a player who does not play defense and unleashing the offensive.

But that is not the worst, but Eloy Jimenez is already doing training and Luis Robert is on his way, so we would have to make more space for these two and things in the lineup are complicated by law.

Here the report: