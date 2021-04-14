Yeray and Yuri already work with the group and aim to be available for the final

04/14/2021

On at 17:19 CEST

Yeray Álvarez and Yuri Berchiche have trained this Wednesday with the rest of the first team from Athletic Club and aim to be available for the final of the Copa del Rey this Saturday against FC Barcelona at La Cartuja in Seville.

Today’s It was the first session of the two defenders with the rest of their teammates since they were injured in the league match last Wednesday against Real Sociedad, at the Reale Arena.

Therefore, they were both low Saturday in the game, also in the league, against Alavés in San Mamés.

During this week, Yeray and Yuri have been experiencing a clear improvement that can end up allowing them to play the Cup final. Something that, in case of being in conditions, is taken for granted given the condition that both have as fixed holders in Marcelino García Toral’s line-ups.

The recovery of the right-handed central defender and the left-handed side, who in case of not playing would almost certainly be relieved by Unai Núñez and Mikel Balenziaga, would leave as the only casualties in Athletic for the final the young Oier Zarraga and Peru Nolaskoain, injured.

Zarraga underwent surgery last week on the meniscus in his right knee and Nolaskoain is also a few days away from undergoing surgery to solve a right ankle injury. Anyway, both, for different reasons, they have barely had opportunities throughout the season.

Athletic’s week of work prior to the final will continue this Thursday with an afternoon session in Lezama (5:00 p.m.) before traveling to Seville.

Already in the capital of Seville, the rojiblanca squad will perform one last training on friday, the eve of the clash, on the stage of the meeting (20.00). EFE